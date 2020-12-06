In a year when many seniors living in facilities have been isolated, Meadowlark Hills is finding a way to bring some Christmas cheer, even if it is virtually.
The annual Meadowlark Holiday Classic, normally held in person, will go on in 2020 as a prerecorded virtual event. It gave residents, and this year, the general public, a chance to watch local performers after it was posted online Saturday.
“The Holiday Classic is a favorite for many residents,” Lonnie Baker, CEO of Meadowlark, said in a written statement. “Since a large number of people have been isolated recently and may not be able to see loved ones over the holidays, this will definitely be a much-needed highlight. The staff is looking forward to watching, too.”
Sarah Duggan, community relations director at Meadowlark Hills, said the facility’s first priority has been to keep residents and staff from contracting the coronavirus, but the second is to care for their emotional and mental health while they are more isolated. She said virtual programming has been a tool to keep people stimulated.
“To continue to have those opportunities has been very important,” she said.
The Holiday Classic has been a winter mainstay at the facility for more than 20 years. With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Meadowlark and its partner in the event, The Trust Company, had to change plans for the show to go on.
They partnered with New Boston Creative Group, a Manhattan-based marketing company, to develop a digital show. This opened up the event to Meadowlark residents but also to anyone else who might like to see it.
“Because of our current situation, going to live shows or events just isn’t safe,” said Kristin Brighton, New Boston Creative Group co-owner. “The Holiday Classic will be something people can watch from home to help them get their fill of cheer.”
Several groups recorded holiday-themed performances for the video. Featured performers will include local singers Linda Uthoff, Joe Braun, Jane Boys and Thom Jackson, as well as Manhattan High orchestra and choir students, the Little Apple Barbershop Chorus, Manhattan Arts Center Youth Theater Academy students and the First United Methodist Bells. Bourbon and Baker also recorded a food segment for the video.
Duggan said having local people involved makes it extra exciting for residents.
“They’re going to see neighbors and friends or somebody they go to church with, so it’s going to be that much more rewarding,” she said.
Mark Knackendoffel, CEO of The Trust Company, said everyone wanted to do what they could to make the event happen this year.
“In fact, the events of this year have emphasized an even greater need for a little joy and holiday spirit, which this program is sure to bring to the entire community,” he said.
The Meadowlark Hills Holiday Classic will be available at meadowlark.org/holidayclassic until the beginning of January.