A resident at Meadowlark Hills has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Sarah Duggan, community relations director, confirmed the positive case via email Thursday night. Duggan said Friday morning no additional residents or staff members tested positive.
The campus isn't closing completely, Duggan said. Meadowlark Hills staff amended visitation procedures for private areas, such as the residents' living spaces, but the public parts of the campus are still open. Duggan said this only affects "a small area."
Staffers communicated directly to residents and family members affected by the visitation change.
Over 90% of Meadowlark residents have chosen and received the vaccine, as of Thursday, Duggan said. Over 70% of staff received the vaccination as well.
"The Meadowlark team believes the most prudent course of action for those in our community and beyond is getting the vaccine as soon as you are able," Duggan said.