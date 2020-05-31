Exactly one year ago, the area was battling rising water at Tuttle Creek Lake, but officials say the lake is much lower than it was last year.
The lake peaked at 1,135.84 feet above sea level this time last year, which is just a few inches below the top of the spillway gates at 1,136 feet, said Brian McNulty, operations manager for the U.S. Corps of Engineers at the lake.
“We’re substantially lower than what we were this time last year,” McNulty said Friday.
As of Saturday, the lake’s elevation was at 1,087.54, which is 12.54 feet above the conservation pool, according to data from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Tuttle Creek Lake.
The lake water rose over the past week because of rains over Memorial Day weekend, McNulty said.
“Of course this last storm, we’ve stored, you know, six or seven percent of the flood pool, stored water back in that lower part of the flood pool,” he said. “The lake’s doing exactly what it’s designed to do.”
In particular, Tuttle Creek Lake is using 7.8% of its flood control pool, as of Friday, McNulty said. Last year, the lake’s flood control pool filled at 99.5%, McNulty said.
McNulty said last year was the longest duration of flooding the lake had ever experienced, which was from March until November.
“We stored water during that whole period,” McNulty said.
McNulty said the National Weather Service expects the area to have normal precipitation this summer and fall.
“We’re really in good shape this summer from a flood control standpoint at this point,” McNulty said.
The lake returned to normal levels at the beginning of the spring season, “which was good news,” McNulty said.
Looking to the summer season, McNulty said all campgrounds managed by the U.S. Corps of Engineers are still closed because of flood damage from last year.
In addition, he said many boat ramps are closed right now and warns people to be careful of debris in the lake; he encourages people to wear life jackets.
However, state parks are open for camping, McNulty said.