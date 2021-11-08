Riley County Commissioner Greg McKinley on Monday said he’s received complaints about a proposal that establishes driveway requirements for unincorporated part of the county.
The county currently doesn’t have driveway requirements, but officials said the changes will allow easier and safer access for emergency responders.
“I understand the purpose was to allow (EMS) access, but that seems like a pretty heavy requirement for a new home,” McKinley said.
The commission didn’t vote on the matter Monday, but it continued discussion on the proposal.
Proposed driveway requirements would only affect people building new homes in unincorporated residential developments in Riley County and wouldn’t affect existing homes.
The proposal states that the driveway should be a 12-foot drivable surface with 2 feet of the unobstructed clear zone on each side of the driveway. The concrete must be 4 inches thick to hold the weight of a 60,000-pound vehicle.
Amanda Smeller, planning/special projects director for Riley County, reiterated that these regulations would only apply in unincorporated parts of Riley County in new residential developments.
The entire document will be reviewed by members of the Manhattan Urban Area Planning Board before it will return to county commissioners for possible approval at their meeting Nov. 18.
In other business:
- Public works director John Ellerman provided updates for the public works department.
Public works is currently prepping winter equipment. The department is shouldering roads and making various guardrail repairs. The department is working with Purple Wave auction to have an internet auction of surplus equipment.
- Riley County has received proposals from multiple architecture firms to develop a new headquarters building for emergency medical services.
Some firms include local companies Anderson Knight Architects, Architect One, BBN Architects, BG Consultants and Bruce McMillan Architects. Some others include GLMV Architecture in Wichita and Finkle Williams Architecture in Lenexa.
- The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has approved a Lakeside Heights sewer extension project. The project will enlarge sewer and water systems in the neighborhood, which is in north Riley County near Tuttle Creek Lake. The county is finalizing plans with the United States Department of Agriculture.
- Construction for the Rose Hill Road Bridge replacement, approximately a quarter mile south of Swede Creek Road, began on Nov. 1. The old structure has been removed.