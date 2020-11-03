Republican Greg McKinley beat Democratic hopeful Fanny Fang for the Riley County Commission District 2 seat Tuesday, according to the county's unofficial results. Meanwhile, the commission's District 3 race was too close to call Tuesday night.
Republican John Matta led Democrat Kathryn Focke by only 10 votes based on the county's final unofficial total. Matta received 4,608 votes while Focke had 4,598, according to unofficial election results posted Tuesday night by the Riley County Clerk's Office. Those results don't include provisional ballots and won't be official until the canvass Nov. 16.
In the District 2 race, McKinley led Fang by 1,190 votes. McKinley had 4,088 votes, while Fang acquired 2,898. Libertarian candidate Ross Wahl had 451.
McKinley said he felt comfortable with his lead so far.
"We've been excited," he said. "I've been watching, getting the computer reset, waiting for them to post each one and see how they came in."
The tight District 3 race meant no clear winner Tuesday.
Matta said he called the race between himself and Focke a tie.
"Obviously, made it a little nerve-wracking to come from behind," Matta said. "Like I said, it's pretty much at a tie."
Focke said she feels optimistic about the race.
“We don’t know for sure,” Focke said. “So, we’ll see what shakes out.”
Fang and Focke both had led early in the evening because of advance votes, but once in-person ballots started trickling in, McKinley and Matta surpassed them.
Fang spoke live Tuesday night on Facebook.
“Clearly, it didn’t go the way we wanted, and anybody who has realistic expectations coming into this would know running as a Democrat in the reddest county district is going to be an uphill battle, and it’s going to be hard,” Fang said.
However, Fang, who was tearful, said she is at peace with the results so far.
"I promise you that these tears are of joy," Fang said. "Change is going to come, and I’m so excited to be doing it with all of you,” she said.
Fang said she plans to continue fight for the county.
"When I get the rest that I need, I will be back, and I’ll be ready to continue to build a better Riley County with you all together."