McKee wins, Carlson loses in Tuesday's primary races Staff reports Aug 3, 2022 Pottawatomie County commissioner Dee McKee received 56.88% of the vote to beat her two Republican challengers, while state Rep. Suzi Carlson, R-Clay Center, lost her primary race Tuesday.McKee, who has been a Pottawatomie County commissioner since 2014, doesn't have a Democrat challenger in the November general election.McKee of Manhattan received 1,162 votes, Hans Kristian Tessmann of St. George received 557, and "Papa Bear" Nathaniel Gotsch of Manhattan received 324.In the Kansas House 64th District, Lewis Bloom of Clay Center won with 40.6% of the vote.Bloom received 2,008 votes, Brad Starnes of Riley, who stepped down as superintendent in Wabaunsee County last year, received 1,482 votes and Carlson received 1,461 votes.Bloom will face off against Patricia Smetana, a Democrat from Wakefield, in November.