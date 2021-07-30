Live performances will return to McCain Auditorium this fall.
K-State announced Friday that the McCain Performance Series will have six shows this fall, starting with country music star Sara Evans on Thursday, Sept. 16.
Five additional shows will follow Evans’ performance:
- America: 50th Anniversary Tour on Friday, Sept. 24.
- Boz Scaggs: Out of the Blue Tour 2021 on Thursday, Sept. 30.
- “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” on Thursday, Dec. 2.
- A Canadian Brass Christmas on Wednesday, Dec. 8.
- Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
These shows, which all start at 7:30 p.m., will be the first live performances at McCain since the pandemic started in March 2020.
Tickets will go on sale online at mccain.k-state.edu beginning at 8 a.m. Monday. Tickets can be purchased in person or by phone at 785-532-6428 from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, beginning Wednesday, Aug. 18. In-person tickets can be purchased at McCain’s Ticket Services office in the auditorium’s newly expanded lobby.
Todd Holmberg, McCain Auditorium executive director, said in a written statement that the performances will bring “the best in music, theatre and holiday fun” to K-State and the Flint Hills region.
“Our fall lineup has something for everyone to enjoy,” Holmberg said.
Officials advised the public to check the McCain Performance Series website and social media channels often for added shows or schedule changes.
McCain will follow K-State’s guidelines for COVID-19 health and safety procedures in place on the date of each performance.