K-State has unveiled the full lineup for the 2022-23 McCain Performance Series.
Officials announced Friday that the series will offer musicals “Anastasia” and “Chicago the Musical,” husband-and-wife duo Herb Alpert and Lani Hall, country music singer Josh Turner, comedian Brian Regan, rockers The Guess Who and soul and funk band The Commodores.
The McCain Auditorium performances also will include musicians such as the Count Basie Orchestra, Susan Werner, Larry McCray, Storm Large, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, Classic Albums Live performing Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” and “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.” — a tribute to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. “Gazillion Bubble Show,” Cirque Dreams’ “Holidaze” and “Dragons and Mythical Beasts” will be family-friendly shows, while “Menopause the Musical” is for more mature audiences.
“Napoleon Dynamite” will be screened, followed by a conversation with the movie’s stars: Jon Heder, who played Napoleon Dynamite; Efren Ramirez, who played Pedro; and Jon Gries, who played Uncle Rico.
Jared Hess, the film’s director, went to Manhattan High for two years, although he graduated from an Idaho high school.
The Flint Hills Children’s Choir will showcase local talents during the Christmas season, while Actors from the London Stage will present Shakespeare’s classic “Romeo and Juliet,” and L.A. Theatre Works will perform Greg Oppenheimer’s new play on a real-life couple, “Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom.”
Season tickets will go on sale Monday with discounts from 10% to 20% for those who buy tickets for seven or more events. Direct any questions regarding season tickets to mccain@k-state.edu.
To ensure priority seating, people have to join the Friends of McCain and mail their donation and completed season ticket order by July 1. Friends of McCain members receive gifts, including invitations to meet the artists, free parking and access to the Director’s Lounge before shows and at intermission. Benefits vary by donation level.
Single tickets will be available online beginning at 10 a.m. Aug. 1, and in person or by phone at noon Aug. 3.
The following shows are part of the 2022-23 McCain Performance Series, with all events in McCain Auditorium:
- The Guess Who, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8.
- Herb Alpert and Lani Hall, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14.
- Josh Turner, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22.
- “Anastasia,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27.
- “Gazillion Bubble Show,” 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9.
- Count Basie, featuring the New York Voices, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct.15.
- “Napoleon Dynamite BYOT,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.
- “Chicago the Musical,” 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.
- Susan Werner, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4.
- “Menopause the Musical,” 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11.
- Cirque Dreams’ “Holidaze,” 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28.
- Flint Hills Children’s Choir Holiday Special: “Christmas in the Movies,” 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11.
- Larry McCray, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
- Classic Albums Live performs “Pink Floyd — Dark Side of the Moon,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
- Storm Large, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023.
- “Dragons and Mythical Beasts,” 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
- “Romeo and Juliet,” performed by Actors from the London Stage, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023.
- “Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom,” 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2023.
- Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.
- “R.E.S.P.E.C.T.,” 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2023.
- The Commodores, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6, 2023.
- Brian Regan, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30, 2023.