McCain Auditorium is canceling its Fall Performance Series, executive director Todd Holmberg said Friday.
“It was a heartbreaking decision erasing up to two years of planning,” Holmberg said. “McCain Auditorium, in weekly consultation with university officials, felt that the guiding principle should be the safety of our students, staff, artists, volunteers, and patrons.”
Holmberg said McCain is working on rescheduling as many fall shows as it can to the fall of 2021. There are no plans yet to cancel spring semester shows, Holmberg said, but the auditorium will only host shows if pandemic conditions, and university and health officials, allow them to proceed.
The auditorium had not yet announced its 2020-21 performance schedule, and no tickets had yet been sold. Holmberg said auditorium officials had been putting off any ticket sale announcements until it was certain shows could go on.
Holmberg said the silver lining in this is that the auditorium has only had to cancel two shows for which it already had sold tickets: Piff the Magic Dragon and Kool & The Gang. Auditorium officials are hopeful they can reschedule those shows for spring 2021.
“These cancellations may affect the financial stability of McCain,” Holmberg said. “However, we have cash reserves we have been saving for a rainy day, and will need those reserves and more to fully survive as a result of zero to limited ticket income.”
Holmberg said he is optimistic that McCain can weather the storm of these cancellations and come out stronger on the other side. Looking past the fall, Holmberg and his colleagues are waiting for guidance from health officials.
“We are internally studying scenarios where small scale events might happen inside the building with limited capacity, social distancing, sanitation, and other safety COVID-19 protocols in place,” said Holmberg.
McCain officials have also considered hosting activities virtually and even outdoors.
“We know we will have to pivot, we just don’t know yet how we will deliver our mission to the campus and the community.”