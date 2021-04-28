A documentary about a Manhattan, Kansas, doctor’s work in New York City during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic is part of a double feature hosted by K-State’s McCain Auditorium.
As part of the McCain Connected series, two films will be available for free online viewing May 7. The first of the two films, “This is Me — Letters from the Front Lines,” follows the paths of military veterans and COVID-19 first responders, as accompanied by dance performances throughout the film.
A brief online discussion with the film’s director and retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Art DeGroat will follow the film’s stream. DeGroat is the executive director of the K-State Office of Military and Veterans Affairs.
The second film in the double-feature is “Journey of a Front-Line Warrior — A Conversation with Dr. Steven Short.” In the film, Short details his time spent as a front-line physician in a Brooklyn hospital during the pandemic’s initial surge in New York in spring of last year.
The online movies are free to watch, but viewers must RSVP to access the link to watch them. People interested in the double feature are encouraged to email mccain@k-state.edu to request a link.
The films will be streamed back-to-back starting at 7:30 p.m. May 7. They will be available for viewing until midnight May 10.
The Mercury profiled Short in May of last year. He said he saw “constant death” while working in the halls of Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn. While he only initially planned to work in New York for five days, he ended up staying there for two weeks because he said the hospital needed him.