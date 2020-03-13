Kansas State University’s McCain Performance Series announced Friday that it is canceling four shows because of coronavirus concerns.
The four shows are George Orwell’s “1984” on March 18, Homer’s “The Odyssey” on March 19, “One Night of Queen” on March 21 and both shows of Susan Werner on March 27.
There are no plans to reschedule these shows.
McCain is issuing refunds to those who bought tickets. People can opt to get the refund via a gift certificate to watch shows in the future.
Other community businesses and organizations are taking steps to mitigate the risk of a coronavirus spread:
K-State locations
The Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art at K-State closed to the public Friday. It will remain closed until March 30, according to the K-State website.
The K-State Student Union has limited operations because of the coronavirus. The union is open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday. The union is closed Saturdays and Sundays. Limited services are available, according to K-State.
Churches
First United Methodist Church announced Thursday that it is canceling in-person worship Sunday. The church, which will have its service online and on KMAN, said it will assess the situation and make decisions about future weeks.
First Congregational United Church of Christ said it would have online-only worship and Sunday School for at least the next two Sundays (March 15 and 22).
Other churches haven’t announced canceling in-person worship, but they have urged caution because of the virus.
Riley County Seniors’ Service Center
The Riley County Seniors’ Service Center is closing Monday for two weeks, the center announced Thursday.
In two weeks, employees will re-evaluate the status of the closure.
Employees will still deliver meals to homes, but there is no on-site lunch during this time period.
The AARP Tax Aide Program continues at the center by appointment only.
Riley County coronavirus hotline
Although the Riley County Health Department stated it planned to have a coronavirus call center ready for Friday, the health department told The Mercury that the call center will be set up and available to the public once the department feels it is necessary.
Flint Hills Discovery Center
The Flint Hills Discovery Center closed the building March 2 for a deep clean, but it is still open to the public. FHDC officials encourage visitors to not come if they are ill.
Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce
The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce announced Friday that it’s canceling all chamber events planned for next week.
Meadowlark Hills
Meadowlark Hills is discouraging visitors to the center to protect patients and employees from coronavirus.