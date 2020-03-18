McCain Auditorium has announced canceled and rescheduled shows for the remainder of its 2019-20 season because of coronavirus concerns.
“George Orwell’s 1984,” “Homer’s The Odyssey,” both performances by Susan Werner and “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical” have all been canceled.
“One Night of Queen” has been rescheduled for March 22, 2021. “Piff the Magic Dragon” and the “Piff’s Private Party” VIP meet and greet have been rescheduled for Nov. 1. Kool and the Gang has been rescheduled for Nov. 11. “Anne of Green Gables: The Ballet” has been rescheduled for Oct. 4.
For canceled performances, the ticket price, facility surcharge and sales tax will be refunded to the credit card used to purchase the tickets. Purchasers do not need to contact McCain to receive those refunds. For ticket purchases made with cash, check or gift certificate, the ticket office will contact the purchaser about refund options.
For rescheduled performances, ticket holders can use their ticket to attend the rescheduled date. If unable to attend, they will receive their refund on a gift certificate that can be used to purchase tickets for other shows. They can contact mccain@ksu.edu for more information on the gift certificate option.
The ticket office will take questions at mccain@ksu.edu.