Mayor Wynn Butler wants to keep the property tax rate flat in 2022, but two other Manhattan city commissioners haven’t made up their minds.
“Just to be clear, I’m not reluctant to raise them; I’m not going to raise them,” Butler said.
Commissioners Usha Reddi and Aaron Estabrook said they were not ready to make budget decisions.
“Let’s get all the information first and then decide,” Reddi said.
They said they wanted to hear more presentations before deciding anything.
“There’s a lot of time between now and the budgeting,” Estabrook said.
Estabrook said if the city initiated a property tax increase, he would want it to be “proportional” and not a large increase. He said he would be interested in city administrators presenting some scenarios to the commission to consider.
Commissioner Linda Morse said it’s difficult to raise property taxes.
“I don’t want to any more than anybody else does,” she said.
Commissioner Mark Hatesohl did not comment on property tax breaks.
Manhattan city commissioners reviewed finances Tuesday as the city continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic heading into 2022 budget decisions. Commissioners did not take any formal action as Tuesday’s meeting was a work session.
Additionally, city manager Ron Fehr said the city is working to fill vacant positions for the summer in preparation for the pools’ opening and summer programs. The city plans to open City Park and Northview pools while keeping CiCo Pool closed for the summer.
“It isn’t an easy road by any means, and there is some risk in ratcheting back up again,” he said.
The city ended with a cash balance of over $6.5 million at the end of 2020, which included coronavirus relief funding from the state and federal governments. Last year, departments cut back costs, and the city government implemented a hiring freeze.
Manhattan’s sales tax revenue fell 3% below what had been predicted for the 2020 budget, officials said. Sales tax revenue is down because of the coronavirus pandemic. Overall, city administrators said revenue has remained flat for the last five years.
“But we have an economic development program,” Butler said in response. “That tells me the economic development program’s not working.”
Butler said he wanted the city to put effort into making the program work to get revenues back up, especially with the new sales tax coming up. Voters in November approved a 0.5% citywide sales tax that aims to generate more money toward public infrastructure, debt reduction and economic development. It begins in 2023.
Hatesohl said he was willing to use economic development money to get through a tough spot, but he didn’t want to overuse it.
Assistant city manager Jason Hilgers said it is important for the city to find another reliable revenue stream.
“We’re not predictable, we’re not reliable,” he said. “That’s very concerning to city staff.”
The city’s budget must be finalized by August. Commissioners will continue budget discussions this spring and summer.