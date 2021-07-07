Although Wynn Butler voted in favor of the city government seeking a staff employee pay study, the mayor said Tuesday he’s not necessarily in favor of implementing any salary increases the study might recommend.
“I know we talked about that before. I don’t have a problem with this going forward with that,” he said. “At one of the briefing sessions, the anticipation (was) that if we voted for this, then we would also be voting to approve the results of it, and that is not the case. Just wanted to make that clear that I don’t have a problem with the study, but I’m not so sure I’m going to be able to go along with the results of it. Have to see what comes out after that.”
Butler made the comment before commissioners unanimously approved staff soliciting requests for proposals from consultants for a “Total Rewards Study.” No other commissioners commented on the matter; the commission passed this in the consent agenda, which typically doesn’t involve discussion. Consultants have until July 22 to submit proposals to the city.
It’s expected to cost $80,000 to perform the study. Administrators will use general funds from the city budget to pay for it.
Last month, department heads encouraged Manhattan city commissioners to commit to implementing pay increases if the city goes through with a pay study. It will examine where compensation for Manhattan government employees rank in comparison to others in the industry.
Staffers said last month that salary increases will help attract and retain quality employees.
The city conducted the last pay study in 2014. That study showed several positions were not earning a wage at or near the average in the industry based on job duties, experience and education, said Jason Hilgers, deputy city manager. The city didn’t implement all of the potential pay increases.
Hilgers said annual increases are provided to employees, typically in the 3% to 3.5% range.