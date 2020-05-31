Local leaders have condemned Minneapolis police’s actions in the death of George Floyd.
Floyd, an African-American man, died Monday after Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, knelt on his neck for several minutes. Chauvin has since been fired and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
“Right now, I see, hear, and feel the pain from our African-American families,” said Usha Reddi, mayor of Manhattan. “I condemn the senseless, tragic, and brutal death of George Floyd. His death, along with the senseless and tragic deaths of Walter Scott, Michael Brown, Tamir Rice, Ahmed Aubrey, and so many others could have and should have been prevented.”
Reddi said the city must continue having discussions about race to move forward in the right direction.
“It is not lost on me how difficult it is to talk about race,” she said. “It is not lost on me how institutional structures have perpetuated racism. It is not lost on me that it is not enough to be non-racist, but it is important to be anti-racist. It is not lost on me that black lives matter.
“We must continue to build an inclusive community where all are respected and treated with dignity,” she said. “We are building relationships and breaking down barriers, but we have more work ahead of us.”
In addition to Reddi, Dennis Butler, director of the Riley County Police Department, wrote an open letter to the community.
“I don’t claim to know how everyone in Riley County feels after watching the horrific video of George Floyd in the last moments of his life, but I had the same gut reaction as when Walter Scott was murdered by a police officer in South Carolina and when Ahmed Aubrey was murdered in Georgia by vigilantes and then law enforcement and prosecutors were slow to do their jobs,” Butler said.
Butler said he does not tolerate this kind of mistreatment.
“When I was appointed to this position, I also told my employees that we will make mistakes and we will get through them, but I could not and would not tolerate willful or malicious mistreatment of citizens, arrestees, inmates or each other,” Butler said.
Butler said the police department does not teach these kinds of arrest tactics to its officers, referring to how Chauvin detained Floyd.
“These are only words so judge us by what we do and know that we understand the pain many experience when watching the people sworn to protect them do the opposite,” Butler said.
He said he understands if people question if an incident like in Minnesota could happen locally.
“I do believe that it is reasonable for people; especially minority citizens, to wonder if this could happen here in Riley County, or if they should trust members of the Riley County Police Department to not abuse their authority in a similar fashion,” he said. “It is easy for me to say that you should trust us, but what really matters most is what we do every day in our service to you.”
RCPD assisted with a demonstration Saturday, which drew about 150 people. People gathered at Triangle Park and marched down Bluemont Avenue before returning back to Triangle Park.