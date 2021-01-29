Mayor Wynn Butler wants city administrators to find something other than pools to cut in 2021, going as far as to suggest temporarily closing the Flint Hills Discovery Center instead.
On Tuesday, Manhattan city commissioners looked at closing CiCo Park Pool and reducing hours at the others as the local government seeks to save money in 2021. Commissioners did not make any formal decisions at Tuesday’s work session.
Butler said he thinks city staff members are holding the pools hostage unless commissioners decide to raise property taxes. Butler said he will not raise property taxes.
Instead, Butler suggested closing the Flint Hills Discovery Center this summer as a trade-off to keep the pool open.
“If you’re going to close things to save money, that should be at least in the mix,” he said.
The mayor said closing T. Russell Reitz Animal Shelter and Sunset Zoo did not make sense because those are necessary city services.
However, the city faces a problem hiring lifeguards in time for the summer and may not be able to hire enough employees for all the pools, which is one of the reasons why city administrators are looking at closing CiCo Park Pool.
“We may have to accept it if that’s the reality,” Butler said.
Almost 400 people have signed an online petition started by a resident to keep CiCo Park Pool open this summer. As of Friday afternoon, 398 had signed.
“The pools that were paid for with our city tax dollars should be open for our children this summer,” the petition says.
Butler suggested those who signed the petition directly email commissioners with their thoughts to gain more traction.
“We’ll see what happens,” Butler said.