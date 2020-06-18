Mayor Usha Reddi said she would like to see the entirety of the Manhattan City Commission represented by people of color.
“I don’t want to be the only person of color there,” said Reddi, who is Indian. “I want to see all five commissioners be people of color, and we can make that happen. And that’s what we need to aim for, not just one or two, it needs to be five.”
Reddi along with African American leaders and other community leaders came together Wednesday afternoon to talk about change in the Flint Hills area for more inclusivity and diversity.
SEG Media Collective, a local media company, hosted a Community Conversations for Change meeting via Zoom on Wednesday. Eleven people of different races participated in the meeting. Black community members such as JahVelle Rhone, a local pastor and musician; Jessica Elmore, associate director of diversity programs for the K-State Alumni Association; and Jurdene Coleman, USD 383 Board of Education vice president were among the participants.
People talked about their own personal experiences, how to make the area equal for all races, racism and police brutality.
“We shouldn’t have police in this country that feel like they can do this anymore,” said Michael Turner, who participated in the meeting, referring to African Americans who have died while in police custody, such as George Floyd. “This is not 1960.”
Turner, a protest organizer in Junction City, encourages other African Americans to run for political office.
“We will not stop working,” he said. “And I want these young cats out here in the streets to know that you can be a mayor, you can work in the court, you can do these things that you see people doing. It’s not impossible.”
Reddi said she wants to have a more diverse city commission.
“Any elected official can vote on asphalt, can vote about concrete, can vote about the next building or the next road, but social justice is completely different, and that’s where you see that conversation happening,” Reddi said.
“It’s a slow process,” Reddi continued. “I mean things to get done take years. So for us to think it’s going to happen overnight, that’s not going to happen. But we need to have everybody on top of it right now. This is the moment to get some movement going and this is the time we can make things happen. So no, regardless how slow it is, we need to keep on pushing and pushing and pushing.”
Riley County Police Department Director Dennis Butler also spoke during the meeting. He said he has been exhausted over the last few weeks and delegated tasks to some of his employees because he has been so busy over the last few weeks.
“I don’t want to sound like I’m whining, I just want you to know that I take all of these things very seriously,” Butler said. “We are doing are very best to be responsive.”
Butler, who is white, said he wants to move forward together through patience, hard work and learning to find common ground among all groups.
“I think if we can do all of those things, I think we can make positive progress here in Riley County,” he said.
Sheila Ellis-Glasper, founder of SEG Media Collective, which hosted the event, said the meeting was successful.
“We were very pleased with the outcome but looking toward creating sustainable solutions and change in our community,” Ellis-Glasper, who is black, said after the event. “It starts with the conversation, but now we need to take action.”