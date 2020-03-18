Manhattan Mayor Usha Reddi wants to order local bars to close in advance of this weekend, but Riley County officials say she can’t do that. They also disagree that a local emergency declaration is warranted yet.
“Her authority is very, very limited,” County Commissioner Ron Wells said Wednesday.
Wells is referring to Reddi and the Manhattan City Commission, which last week pulled the special events permit for the St. Patrick’s Day parade and road race. This weekend, which was scheduled to be the unofficial drinking holiday called Fake Patty’s Day, is not being marketed way by Aggieville bars. Some bars have announced they’re closing voluntarily, but Reddi would like to close them all to discourage people from gathering.
The only entity that can issue this type of declaration is the Riley County Commission, said Clancy Holeman, Riley County counselor.
Alternatively, Holeman said Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department, can issue other public health orders on “various subjects” based on the “best medical information available.”
The Riley County Commission oversees the health department. Other Kansas counties that have declared disaster emergencies this week because of the coronavirus include Johnson, Wyandotte, Sedgwick and Clay counties.
The declaration would give the county government more flexibility to manage operations and, for instance, close local bars and restaurants.
It also would make federal and state assistance available.
Commissioner Marvin Rodriguez said he doesn’t want to issue a declaration because there are no cases of the virus here.
“We’re not in a disaster situation yet, so there’s no use of doing one,” he said.
Reddi said Wednesday she has received “mixed messages” about how and which entities can issue a state of emergency.
“I’m stuck,” she said. “I don’t know how to move this along.”
Wells himself seemed not to understand who could issue disaster emergency declarations. He said it was up to Gibbs and didn’t want other officials to “step on her toes,” but then he referred a reporter to Holeman to clarify.
Reddi said she wants to institute some type of declaration, such as limiting events to 10 people or fewer, as officials are expecting students returning back to Manhattan to participate in Fake Patty’s Day parties on Saturday.
“So that concerns me as we’re putting our police officers and EMS and hospital and nurses at risk,” Reddi said.
Reddi wrote in a Facebook post Tuesday that she had spoken to a county commissioner — whom she declined to name — and the commissioner said she was overreacting and called her position “Stalin-like.”
“I feel the opposite; we are not reacting enough,” Reddi wrote.
“There’s more we can do for the betterment of our community. In a pandemic like COVID-19, an uncharted territory, it falls on us to keep our communities safe. As elected officials we have the responsibility to take all measures necessary to reduce the spread of the virus.”