People must still wear masks while riding public buses here, two elected officials said Tuesday.
Despite the city’s expired mask requirement, a federal mandate issued in January by President Joe Biden requires mask-wearing on public transportation including buses, planes and trains.
Mayor Wynn Butler and commissioner Aaron Estabrook reminded the public about the mask requirement on local buses during Tuesday’s Manhattan City Commission meeting. The commissioners talked about the topic during commission comments.
The Flint Hills Area Transportation Agency operates the local bus system.
“If you’re going to need to ride a bus, just try to remember to have a mask because the staff really don’t want to be denying you a ride for not having a mask,” Estabrook said.
In addition, Butler reminded the public that businesses can require people to wear masks.
“If they choose to do that, they have the right to do that,” he said. “So I just would like everybody to just cooperate. If you’re going to go into those facilities that have those signs, then please wear the mask because they have the right do to that. And if you don’t want to wear the mask, then you have the ability to go somewhere else.”