Ascension Via Christi president Bob Copple and Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce president and chief executive officer Jason Smith are the two co-chairs of the newly formed Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force, which aims to help the area in the wake of the coronavirus and assist businesses in reopening.
The task force, an idea mayor Usha Reddi presented to the Manhattan City Commission last week, will provide guidance on reopening businesses for owners and employees.
Reddi said during the intergovernmental luncheon Monday that the task force wants to give personal protection equipment to businesses as they start to open up in the future.
She also said the task force plans to meet together this week to start forming plans.
“Fortunately, Manhattan and the Flint Hills region has an abundance of talent, resources, and motivation to work within the unique parameters in place due to the pandemic as we begin the journey toward a new sense of normalcy,” Reddi said.
Reddi on Tuesday announced the 24 members of the task force:
- Jason Smith, co-chair — Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce
- Bob Copple, co-chair — Ascension Via Christi
- Keith Ascher — Geary County commissioner
- Lonnie Baker — long-term care facility
- Dennis Butler — Riley County Police Department
- Robbin Cole — Pawnee Mental Health
- Dennis Cook — Aggieville Business Association
- Linda Cook — Kansas State University
- Mickey Dean — Junction City Chamber of Commerce
- Mike Dodson — Military and former mayor
- Fanny Fang — Local business/grocer
- John Ford — Riley County commissioner
- Cheryl Grice — Non-profits/Manhattan Social Services Advisory Board
- Karla Hagemeister — USD 383 School District
- Shilo Heger — Riley County treasurer
- Karen Hibbard — Manhattan Convention and Visitors Bureau
- Kara Holle — Wamego Chamber of Commerce
- Ed Kalas — Riley County Health Department
- Dr. Ryan Knopp — MHK Clinical Task Force
- Kelly Loub — Local business/restaurant
- Dee McKee — Pottawatomie County commissioner
- Gina Scroggs — Downtown Manhattan, Inc.
- Lisa Sisley — Local business
- Julie Govert Walter — Kansas Aging and Disability Agency