Retired brigadier general and Barton Community College professor Philip Mattox is running for a spot on the Riley County Commission.
Mattox, a Republican who lives in Manhattan, joins fellow Republicans, Riley County Commission chair Marvin Rodriguez and Riley City Council member Greg McKinley, in the race for the District 2 position. District 2 includes northern Riley County.
Mattox, who retired from the Army after more than 30 years of service, filed Monday with the Riley County Clerk’s Office.
Mattox said he wants to better support the residents of Riley County, particularly in the northern county, as the area deals with the coronavirus pandemic and its aftermath.
“I want to assist in that change from a perspective that I love this county,” he said. “(My wife and I) have fallen in love with Manhattan and the county itself. I want to learn more about the northern part of the county.”
Mattox has lived in the area for over seven years. He previously lived in Virginia.
Mattox said he wants to formulate plans for the county for the next three to five years.
As a professor at Barton, Mattox teaches a leadership class to people at Fort Riley. He has been on the city’s Social Services Advisory Board for two-plus years.
Current commissioner Ron Wells, local businesswoman Kathryn Focke and former Manhattan mayor John Matta are running for the District 3 spot, which includes parts of Manhattan and areas north of the city.
Focke is a Democrat while Wells and Matta are both Republicans.
The candidate filing deadline for the general election is June 1. The primary election will be Aug. 4. The general election is Nov. 3.