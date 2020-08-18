Retired brigadier general Phil Mattox has conceded to Riley City council member Greg McKinley in the District 2 primary race for the Riley County Commission.
Mattox told The Mercury on Monday night that he had decided to concede to McKinley.
“Riley County has much work to do in the future, and Greg is surely the man to lead the county into the future, and I pledge to him my full support in the November election,” Mattox said in an email to The Mercury. “I urge everyone who supported me to congratulate Greg. Riley County is in need of unity as it plans for the future and Greg will make that happen.”
The primary occurred Aug. 4, but with more mail-in ballots than usual because of the coronavirus pandemic, some candidates held off longer on conceding races until those ballots could be counted.
McKinley finished in first with 892 votes, 102 more than Mattox’s 790, according to the county’s official election results released Monday. Incumbent Marvin Rodriguez, current chair of the Riley County Commission, finished in third with 664 votes.
In the District 3 race, former Manhattan city commissioner John Matta won against incumbent Ron Wells. According to the official results, Matta won with 1,476 votes while Wells had 1,057.
McKinley will face Democrat Fanny Fang, and Matta will face Democrat Kathryn Focke in the November general election.