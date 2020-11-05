The leader in a Riley County Commission race changed again Thursday as John Matta pulled ahead of his opponent by two votes.
Matta, a Republican, has received 4,674 votes and Kathryn Focke, a Democrat, has 4,672 votes, according to updated vote figures released Thursday.
The Riley County Clerk’s Office plans to continue releasing regular updates as staff members record provisional and mail-in ballots. Mail ballots will be accepted through Friday as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday.
The race in the commission’s third district has been tight since results began trickling in Tuesday evening. Focke led by 1,078 votes when the county initially released advance results, but Matta ended Tuesday night up by 10 votes. Focke led by one vote after an update Wednesday.
Results will be official at the canvass Nov. 16.
Kansas Senate District 22
Sen. Tom Hawk, D-Manhattan, remained ahead in the election; his lead increased from 347 to 350 votes.
He received 14,785 votes, and Craig Bowser, a Republican, received 14,435 votes.
The district includes Riley and Clay counties and a portion of Geary County.
In Riley County, Hawk received 13,151 votes, and Bowser received 10,550 votes.
In Geary County, Bowser had 1,020 votes, and Hawk had 439 votes.
In Clay County, Bowser tallied 2,865 votes and Hawk received 1,195 votes.
Riley County also updated vote totals in more clear-cut elections.
Riley County Commission District 2
Greg McKinley, a Republican, received 4,157 votes, Fanny Fang, a Democrat, received 2,947 votes, and Ross Wahl, a Libertarian, received 469 votes.
Kansas House District 67
Republican Mike Dodson received 6,678 votes and Democrat Cheryl Arthur received 5,622 votes.
Sales tax measure
A proposed 0.5% citywide sales tax measure received 11,313 yes votes and 7,316 no votes.