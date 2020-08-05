Although results aren’t final, new faces likely are coming to the Riley County Commission.
Riley City Council member Greg McKinley and former Manhattan city commissioner John Matta, both Republicans, won their primary elections Tuesday for the District 2 and District 3 spots, respectively. They defeated incumbents Marvin Rodriguez, who is also the chairman, and Ron Wells.
These results are not final at this time, as officials expect mail-in ballots will trickle in the rest of this week.
In the District 2 race, McKinley won with 830 votes. Phil Mattox, a retired brigadier general, came in second with 729 votes. Rodriguez finished with 627 votes.
McKinley said he is hesitant on the ballot totals at this time and wants to see the final vote count, which should come by the end of the week.
“I’m not convinced it’s over,” he said. “I think I’m going to do it, but I’m not 100% yet.”
Mattox said he is waiting for the final results as well.
“I’m just waiting,” he said. “There’s nothing else to do.”
“Between now and Friday, anything could happen,” he continued.
Rodriguez said he is waiting to comment on the topic until all the ballots come in.
Matta beat Wells in the District 3 race. Matta had 1,345 votes while Wells has 996.
Matta said he was pleased with the results.
“I’m feeling really good, very happy with the results and just want to thank all my supporters and contributors,” he said.
Matta said he doesn’t want to count his chickens before they hatch, but he said he felt positive about the extent of the lead he has right now.
“Obviously, it’s not over until the final result comes out,” he said. “You never know, we’ll have to wait until the end.”
Matta thanked Wells for his service as county commissioner.
Wells said, overall, this is a win for him as he can focus more on his retirement now. He said he is planning to get married soon and wants to do more on his remodeling projects. He said he didn’t want to quit, so that’s why he decided to run again.
McKinley will face Democrat Fanny Fang, and Matta will face Democrat Kathryn Focke in the November general election.
Kansas Senate District 22
In the Kansas Senate District 22 race, Craig Bowser, chief executive officer of SAVE Farm in Manhattan, won the Republican primary against former political consultant Bryan Pruitt.
Bowser had 4,894 votes, and Pruitt had 3,231 votes.
The district includes Riley and Clay counties and a portion of Geary County.
Bowser will face off against state Sen. Tom Hawk, D-Manhattan, who is ran unopposed in the primary.
Kansas House 51st District
Rep. Ron Highland, R-Wamego, won his primary with 72% of the vote.
Highland received 3,653 votes while Gary Scheutz received 1,444 votes.
Highland has no opponent in the general election.