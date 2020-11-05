Riley County commission candidate John Matta is ahead of his opponent by three votes.
Matta, a Republican, received 4,675 votes and Kathryn Focke, a Democrat, had 4,672, according to updated figures released Friday. Matta received one additional vote since Thursday.
Riley County clerk Rich Vargo said the county released its last update on Friday. The county accepted mail in ballots through Friday as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday, according to state law.
The race in the commission’s third district has been tight since results began trickling in Tuesday evening. Focke led by 1,078 votes when the county initially released advance results, but Matta ended Tuesday night up by 10 votes. Focke led by one vote after an update Wednesday. Matta was ahead of Focke by two votes Thursday evening.
Results will be official at the canvass Nov. 16, when officials will determine how many of the provisional ballots are valid.
There are still more than 1,400 provisional ballots the Riley County Clerk’s office must process. Vargo said in a typical election, 60-70% of them are deemed valid.
Kansas Senate District 22
Sen. Tom Hawk, D-Manhattan, remained ahead in the election, as of Friday.
He received 14,787 votes, and Craig Bowser, a Republican, received 14,440 votes.
The district includes Riley and Clay counties and a portion of Geary County.
In Riley County, Hawk received 13,153 votes, and Bowser received 10,553 votes.
In Geary County, Bowser had 1,020 votes, and Hawk had 439 votes.
In Clay County, Bowser tallied 2,867 votes and Hawk received 1,195 votes.
Riley County also updated vote totals in more clear-cut elections.
Riley County Commission District 2
Greg McKinley, a Republican, received 4,157 votes, Fanny Fang, a Democrat, received 2,948 votes, and Ross Wahl, a Libertarian, received 469 votes, as of Friday.
Kansas House District 67
Republican Mike Dodson received 6,678 votes, an increase of one since Thursday, and Democrat Cheryl Arthur received 5,622 votes, as of Friday.
Sales tax measure
A proposed 0.5% citywide sales tax measure received 11,314 yes votes, an increase of one since Thursday, and 7,316 no votes, an increase of three.