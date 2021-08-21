Three weeks before I pomp and circumstanced my way across the stage to graduate from high school, the last helicopter lifted off the roof of the United States embassy in Saigon, closing the door on American involvement in a war that changed our nation’s mindset.
The combat had stopped two years earlier. By then, the country was worn out. Weary of protests and Cronkite’s nightly body counts. In Saigon, there was a palpable fear of a North Vietnamese Communist bloodbath of reprisals. Didn’t happen. Instead, Vietnam evolved into one of America’s leading trading partners.
The foundation for American involvement in southeast Asia was a Cold War fear of immutable physics. If South Vietnam fell to Communism, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand, Malaysia, even India would follow, like dominoes.
Two weeks before graduation, probably about the time my buddies and I piled into my 1970 Ford Falcon to skip Algebra 2, The Khmer Rouge, an even more radical subset of Communists, overthrew a U.S.-allied government in Cambodia.
The Khmer Rouge called their social engineering “the dawn of an age in which there will be no families, no sentiment, no expressions of love or grief, no medicines, no hospitals, no schools, no books, no learning, no holidays, no music, no mail, no money — only work and death.”
That last part proved prophetic. To the tune of more than 2-million souls. Four years later, the Khmer Rouge was toppled by the same Vietnamese Communists we lost to.
Later that year, as I was beginning my professional career with a foot in the door job in radio, a Communist government in Afghanistan was overthrown and Soviet tanks muscled in to overthrow the overthrowers. Conventional wisdom was the U.S.S.R. saw Afghanistan as a stepping stone to gulf oil. It was the first time I had ever heard of Afghanistan. Ten years later, the Russians departed, defeated.
Nineteen years and 49 weeks ago, al-Qaeda murder-suicide terrorists hijacked four American jetliners and nearly 3-thousand innocents were killed. The first attack on American soil since Pearl Harbor. The hijackers had trained at al-Qaeda camps in Afghanistan, under the patronage of the Taliban, which had emerged during the Soviet-Afghan conflict as a religious-political-military faction with a radically dangerous interpretation of Islam.
The result was one of the worst human rights records in the world: Massacres against Afghan civilians, brutal treatment of women, denying food to starving children, systematic repression and cultural genocide. No art, no photography, no movies, no media, no music. A scorched earth policy destroying tens of thousands of homes and vast areas of fertile land.
After 9/11, when the Taliban refused to hand over bin Laden, we went to war. While we’re in the neighborhood routing al-Qaeda, why not sweep out the Taliban? It wasn’t a clean sweep and now we’re done.
I spent a lot of time this week thinking about Joe Biden. In the end, it seems like the kind of decision only a 78-year-old American president can make.
He was two years old when the Soviets liberated Auschwitz, a 33-year-old U.S. Senator when Saigon fell. At 59, he was chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on 9/11. As Vice President, he was in the Afghanistan war room for eight years.
He has seen this movie before. There is no happy ending.
As perilous as the future is in Afghanistan, it is not unique. I hear the echoes of human fear and sadness from ethnic cleansing and genocide in my adult lifetime: Cambodia, Angola, Ethiopia, North Korea, Rwanda, Bosnia. Uyghurs in China. Rohingya in Myanmar.
We fought in southeast Asia to contain the spread of Communism. We went to war in Afghanistan initially to settle a score, but stayed, to prevent radical extremists from gaining power.
Oh for two.
Helicopters lifting off American embassy roofs is beginning to feel like immutable physics.
