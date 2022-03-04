Officials with Manhattan Area Technical College have announced a multi-million-dollar plan to expand the campus and grow the college’s presence in the region.
MATC President and CEO Jim Genandt spoke to Manhattan-Ogden school board members Wednesday about the institution’s proposal for a College and Career Center in conjunction with the district.
Genandt presented draft designs for the addition of at least three prefabricated buildings on the MATC campus. One would be a three-story, 75,000-square-foot building at the corner of Wreath and Dickens next to CiCo Park. Another building at 23,600 square feet would go on the east side of the property, and a third structure would consist of a 7,800-square-foot welcome center near the entrance on the west side of campus.
This is a shift away from the previously-discussed inquiry into using the Manhattan High School East Campus at 901 Poyntz as the career center site.
“Our architects (with BBN Architects) looked at 901 Poyntz,” Genandt said, “and we figured out we have space on our campus. We determined there’s not enough usable space at 901 Poyntz.”
As part of the district’s concept for a college and career center, USD 383 administrators and MATC officials looked at the MHS East building as a potential home for additional technical education programs since it will no longer serve as a freshmen campus.
Starting next school year, all high school students will be in the MHS West Campus, where construction crews are finishing up expansion to accommodate freshmen. District officials and community organizations, led by the K-State Institute for Civic Discourse and Democracy, are examining potential uses for the MHS East. On Wednesday, Genandt told the board that renovations and conversions to the 901 Poyntz building to make it suit MATC’s needs would be too expensive.
“There’s space on our property,” Genandt said. “It’s zoned for us already. We’re shovel-ready basically now.”
The proposed designs presented by Genandt would remove the modular buildings on the east side of campus currently being used as classrooms and replace them with two prefabricated steel structures that would hold three to four programs each. Each building would cost about $5 million, with a total “ballpark cost” of $30-35 million for the project. Genandt said those funds would be raised through private donations and grants. He didn’t ask the school district for money at the meeting.
“That figure scares me, but at the same time it’s not huge compared to the return on investment,” Genandt said. “We have some pretty flexible naming opportunities (for buildings).”
Genandt said MATC has the smallest facility footprint of any technical college in the state at 89,916 square feet, which means there’s room for more structures. He said more parking will be added through the draft design plans as well. The college would create new programs to fill the buildings, including plumbing and EMT/fire science. Additionally, Genandt said he was talking to officials from local service agencies about having a presence on campus, to make MATC a “one-stop approach” for students. Some existing career and technical education courses at Manhattan High School also would move to the new facilities.
“This is not a plan to offload USD 383 programs onto MATC,” district superintendent Marvin Wade said. “We’re calling it a college and career center, not a career academy. That makes people think of one big building. We’re talking about programs, pathways, clusters for students to take advantage of.”
The expansion plans also call for renovating some portions of the main campus building, as well as the college’s Bluestem Electric training site in Wamego. The college recently installed wet labs for biology and chemistry courses in some classrooms, and Genandt said MATC officials wish to grow the college’s nursing and biotech programs to accommodate more students.
The construction trades course also would be bolstered; Genandt said there are 25 students in the class right now, with 30 to 35 expected to enroll next year.
A warehouse logistics course is also being considered as part of the added programming. Genandt said his staff is “playing with all sorts of options” for organizing the programs across campus buildings.
Genandt told board members the need for expanding the MATC campus comes mostly from the popularity of career and technical education programs at MHS.
He said when he came to Manhattan seven years ago, there were only 12 MHS students enrolled in CTE courses. This semester, he said there are more than 400 students in CTE programs.
“For the last four years, tech colleges have been the only sector of higher education in the state that’s grown,” Genandt said. “There are only seven of us (tech colleges) in the state, and in our case, even through COVID, we’ve averaged 7% enrollment growth per year over the last four years.”
Last June, the USD 383 school board created a committee to explore options for a college and career center. Initial discussions about establishing some type of facility for CTE students began in November 2020.
Board members took no action following Genandt’s report Wednesday and offered few questions or comments for MATC officials.