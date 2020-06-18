Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs said Thursday mass gatherings can now increase to 100 people, effectively immediately.
Gibbs talked about the new health order at the Riley County Commission meeting. She said officials waffled between keeping it at 50 or increasing to 100, but ultimately decided to increase the gathering occupancy because no current cases are tied to any large gatherings.
As of Thursday, Riley County has 91 cases of the coronavirus, with 26 of those active and 62 recovered. Three people have died after testing positive for the coronavirus. That number is likely higher because K-State on Wednesday announced four new cases of the virus among football players, for a total of eight on the team. Riley County health officials on Thursday declined to give an updated total.
Five people last week tested positive for the coronavirus at the Leonardville Nursing Home.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) is reporting 11,681 cases, 1,011 hospitalizations and 247 deaths statewide Wednesday. That is up 262 cases, 23 hospitalizations and two deaths from Monday.
There have been 130,443 negative tests statewide.
Pottawatomie County has 40 cases while Geary County has 30 as of Wednesday, according to KDHE.
KDHE is releasing data Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.