A mask mandate is likely coming to the rest of Riley County.
County Commissioner John Ford told attendees at the Manhattan Area Recovery Task Force’s virtual meeting Thursday that the county will move to approve an ordinance next week.
On Wednesday, Gov. Laura Kelly initiated a statewide mask mandate. Counties can create their own plan or opt out of a mandate. If a county does not take any action, the county automatically opts into the mandate.
Ford said the county wanted to take a local approach. He said this is still a fluid conversation, but the county hopes to put something in place by Monday or Tuesday “more than likely.” Ford said he spoke with Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department, prior to the task force meeting.
Ford said the mask ordinance will be similar to the Manhattan city government’s version in order to alleviate confusion. He said the mask requirement will be added to the existing Riley County health regulations, which otherwise will not change.
Gibbs issued the most recent health regulations on Aug. 17 with no end date.
In related matters at the task force meeting, Ascension Via Christi hospital president Bob Copple said the hospital has not seen a positive case of the flu this season.
“We have yet to test a single positive flu patient in our hospital this fall. Zero,” Copple said. “That is beyond amazing. It is Nov. 19, and we have not had a single flu (case). Unheard of in my entire professional career, have never seen that.”
Copple said this is because people are taking precautions, wearing masks and maintaining good hand hygiene.