Mary Vanier is the citizen of the year.
Vanier was one of three honorees at the Manahttan Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting Friday night. Also honored were Matt Crocker, who was volunteer of the year, and Stephanie Pierce, who was young professional of the year.
Vanier was the 2022 Lud Fiser Citizen of the Year.
Vanier graduated from Kansas State in 1989 with a bachelor’s degree in hotel and restaurant management. After working in the hospitality industry for ten years, she returned to Manhattan, Kansas in 2000, to lead Grand Mere Development, Inc. the residential and commercial real estate development which surrounds KSU’s Colbert Hills golf course.
Among her many volunteer efforts, Mary Vanier currently serves as the chair of the Kansas State University Foundation Board of Directors. She has served on the board since 2012 and has been a trustee since 2004.
Mary is a founder of Manhattan Community Foundation, past chair of the Homecare and Hospice Foundation in Manhattan, and has served on many local, state and national philanthropic boards.
She recently also partnered with community leaders and organizations including the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce in the creation of Spark, a nonprofit organization with a vision to connect, resource, and successfully launch entrepreneurs and promote a dynamic and inclusive culture of entrepreneurship and innovation in the Greater Manhattan region.
Vanier is the 54th recipient of the award.
Crocker was the 2022 C. Clyde Jones Volunteer of the Year.
Crocker is CEO of SPS Companies, Inc., the parent organization for the SPS family of companies which includes Steel and Pipe Supply Company as well as other metal-based companies. Matt joined SPS in 2005, returning to Manhattan after leaving for several years following his time at Kansas State University.Matt has served numerous roles at the chamber including chair of the board in 2018. Additionally, Crocker has chaired the economic development committee and is currently leading efforts within the organization to address childcare and private sector support for community recreation programs.
Crocker currently serves on the foundation boards of the Good Shephard Hospice House and Stormont Vail. He has served on several community boards including the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce, where he is a past board chair, the College of Business Graduate Studies Advisory Board, past Board President of the Boys and Girls Club of Manhattan, and others.
The chamber’s volunteer of the year award honors C. Clyde Jones, a 60-year Manhattan resident who served as first dean of Kansas State University’s College of Business. Jones has a long-running record of community service activity in Manhattan.
Crocker is the 34th recipient of the C. Clyde Jones Volunteer of the Year award. Pierce, meanwhile, is the third recipient of the Young Professional of the Year award.
She has been engaged in the community for the past 18 years after graduating from Kansas State University.
She has previously been selected to participate in Flint Hills Leadership, Leadership Manhattan, and the James R. Coffman Leadership Institute.
She serves as the chair of the Manhattan Chamber’s Hype (Helping Young Professionals Emerge) program.
She has served in leadership roles for the Friends of Leadership Manhattan, Manhattan Bridal Show Committee, Relay for Life and Women of K-State. Pierce also serves on the Membership and Marketing Committee for the University Economic Development Association.
The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year award is named in honor of long-tenured former Manhattan Chamber president Lud Fiser, who served from 1948 to 1975 and was responsible for such community developments as CiCo Park and Manhattan Industrial Park.
The Young Professional of the Year award honors an outstanding young professional for the variety of professional and philanthropic roles they serve that make a difference throughout our community.