The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration focused on King’s commitment to bettering one’s community.
The celebration, hosted by the Manhattan Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Committee, was broadcast Saturday on the committee’s Facebook page. Virtual for the second year in a row, the event honored Manhattanites who served their community.
“His message and his word are still being carried on in this community, which is good to see,” Kevin Bryant, co-chair of the committee, said during the virtual presentation.
The celebration began late because of technical problems before kicking off with readings and a performance by the Manhattan High School chamber orchestra.
The committee also recognized area students in its art and writing contests. Each year, the contests ask for pieces inspired by a quote from King. This year’s quote was “We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.”
In addition to the student awards, the committee gave the Spirit Of Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Award to four honorees: Deb Nuss and her late husband Brad Fenwick, and Manhattan teachers, the late Linetta Hill and her mother, the late Marjorie D. Johnson.
Fenwick was associate dean of graduate education at K-State and researched infectious diseases. When he died in 2021, the Brad Fenwick Endowment for Civic Science began in his name to fund research in science that can be used to serve the public.
Over the years, Nuss has been involved with the Flint Hills Wellness Coalition, Riley County Health Department Advisory Board, League of Women Voters, USD 383 Board of Education, Juneteenth Planning Committee, Douglass Center Advisory Board and the Manhattan Luther King Jr. Memorial Committee.
Sonya Baker nominated the couple and presented them with the award during the celebration.
“Quietly and unknowingly except for the recipients of their gifts, the two provided for many others, whether it was a financial need, housing need, clothing need, food need or help for resources, the two took on the call in helping mankind in our community,” Baker said.
Johnson was a teacher at the Douglass School and then became the first black teacher in Manhattan public schools following desegregation, retiring from Woodrow Wilson Elementary in 1982 after 40 years in Manhattan schools. Hill, who died recently in November 2021, was a longtime music teacher in USD 383 for 30 years.
Nate McClendon, former orchestra director at Manhattan High and friend of Hill’s, gave comments on her. He said he met Hill in 2010 and that she became a supportive and encouraging friend in his early days in the district. He said that when he needed a substitute teacher, Hill was the only one he wanted to fill in.
“My kids knew when Linetta was going to come and be a sub, it wasn’t a day off,” McClendon said.
In his nomination presentation, Bryant said Johnson and Hill carried on King’s message of love and commitment to bettering their community.
“These two exemplify his teachings through their dedication and love of the Manhattan community,” he said.