U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas, for the first time recognized President-elect Joe Biden as the next leader of the country Thursday afternoon. He also urged a peaceful transition of power from President Donald Trump.
Marshall made his statement hours after he voted against certifying the Electoral College results in two states.
“We must and will have a peaceful transition of power on Jan. 20,” Marshall said. “Anything less is not an option. To be explicitly clear — Joe Biden will be our next president.”
This statement came after Marshall voted against the Electoral College results in Arizona and Pennsylvania on Wednesday night and early Thursday morning; overturning results in those two states alone wouldn’t have changed the election win for Biden. He said made the decision to vote that way “from my heart.”
An overwhelming majority of Congress voted to uphold the Electoral College results, certifying the victory for Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Inauguration Day is Jan. 20.
Marshall has been a supporter of Trump, who has repeatedly made court-rejected claims that Biden was elected because of voter fraud. Marshall’s recognition of Biden came after a statement from Trump that acknowledged Biden’s victory. Trump later released a video Thursday evening and called for a “seamless transition of power.”
The senator said he was angered by those who were violent during the riot Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol. He said the Trump supporters who entered the Capitol eliminated any chance for a calm conversation among members of Congress.
“To all those who destroyed any chance we had for peaceful discussion and debate on restoring and ensuring confidence in this and all future elections: Your actions were despicable and each of you — the rioters, vandals, and trespassers — should be prosecuted to the fullest extent,” he said.
Marshall was sworn into the Senate this week after representing Manhattan in Kansas’ First Congressional District in the U.S. House since 2016.