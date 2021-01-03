U.S. Senator-elect Roger Marshall plans to vote against the Electoral College results, continuing his alignment with President Donald Trump’s belief that President-elect Joe Biden’s victory happened because of voter fraud.
Marshall, who currently represents Manhattan as a part of the Kansas 1st Congressional District, joined U.S. Senators Ted Cruz, R-Texas; Ron Johnson, R-Wis.; James Lankford, R-Okla.; Steve Daines, R-Mont.; John Kennedy, R-La.; Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.; and Mike Braun, R-Ind.; and Senators-Elect Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo.; Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn.; and Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala, in their stance against the election results.
Congress will hold a joint session Wednesday to certify the results of the Electoral College, which confirmed Biden’s 306-232 victory last month. Since Republican senators and representatives plan to oppose the electors, the Senate and the House each will have a separate floor debate and vote.
In a joint statement released Saturday, the group of objecting senators mentioned its belief that the 2020 election featured “unprecedented allegations of voter fraud, violations and lax enforcement of election law, and other voting irregularities.” The senators stated their desire for Congress to appoint an electoral commission to conduct an emergency 10-day audit of the election returns in the “disputed states.”
The statement didn’t say which states are disputed, but the Trump campaign filed and lost multiple lawsuits that contested the results from Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — swing states that voted in favor of Biden.
“Once completed, individual states would evaluate the Commission’s findings and could convene a special legislative session to certify a change in their vote, if needed,” the statement read.
Marshall issued a statement on social media Saturday, saying he’s not confident that the presidential election was conducted “in a manner that is fully consistent with state and federal law.”
“To my fellow Kansans, know that I have looked at the facts and I’ve given my decision on the Electoral College certification process as much thought as I did when faced with a tough clinical situation for any one of my patients,” he said. “Our congressional office has received thousands of emails and phone calls and I personally have received hundreds of texts, phone calls, and emails on the matter. An overwhelming majority believes we should reject some of the Electoral College votes from certain states. As is true with many Kansans, tens of millions of Americans have concerns about the past presidential election. They do not have confidence in our election process, and their voices must be heard.”
The group of senators cited a Nov. 13-17 Reuters/Ipsos poll that showed that 39% of Americans agreed with the statement, “I am concerned that the election is rigged.” This included 67% of Republicans, 31% of independents and 17% of Democrats.
Although he’s not mentioned in either statement, the group is aligning with Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., who last week became the first in the chamber to say he would object the results.
This stance hasn’t been taken by Kansas’ other senator. On Nov. 24, U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kansas, began referring to Biden as president-elect after election certifications by states.
“Every indication that I know is that Joe Biden is the president-elect,” Moran said at that time. “We’ve seen just in recent days a number of states that were thought to be in controversy or contention, where the decision has been made and as a result of those certifications, I think he becomes the president-elect.”
Because Democrats control the House and a majority of GOP senators is expected to join Democratic counterparts in certifying Biden’s win, the challenge faces little chance of success.