Just as President Donald Trump was cleared to return home after being hospitalized for the coronavirus, U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall said Monday in Manhattan that the president had been treated with a “miracle” drug, which is an experimental antibody treatment, and was optimistic that a vaccine could be distributed to vulnerable populations in the coming months.
Marshall, who is the Republican candidate in Kansas’ U.S. Senate race, made a stop outside KS State Bank in Manhattan Monday evening during his statewide promotional bus tour, which includes 27 cities in one week.
Republican leaders and candidates, including U.S. House of Representatives candidate Tracey Mann, Attorney General Derek Schmidt, former Gov. Jeff Colyer, Kansas Senate candidate Craig Bowser, and former Manhattan mayor and Kansas House candidate Mike Dodson, joined Monday’s lineup of guest speakers in support of Marshall.
During his hospitalization, Trump received an experimental antibody therapy cocktail made by the biotechnology company Regeneron.
To make its monoclonal antibody therapy, Regeneron scientists selected two antibodies that best neutralized a version of the novel coronavirus in the lab. Antibodies are proteins the body makes to fight infection. The scientists copied those two antibodies to make a treatment for COVID-19.
In addition to this, Trump had been administered rounds of the antiviral drug remdesivir. The White House also said he has been on a steroid called dexamethasone.
Trump’s doctors had previously said his condition required intravenous medication and supplemental oxygen at times.
“We have every reason to believe the FDA will approve the antibody treatment that President Trump got Friday, and he now says he feels better than he’s felt before in years,” Marshall said.
Marshall, a former practicing OB-GYN, said that while infection rates in Kansas have been increasing, the number of hospitalizations and deaths have not seen as large spikes, which he attributed to the work of healthcare workers and new medications.
“I truly believe that we’ll have a vaccine for the most vulnerable by Thanksgiving time and the vaccine for the rest of us in January if you and your doctor decide to take it,” Marshall said. “In the meanwhile, we’re going to take care of the most vulnerable. We’re going to do that by developing the vaccine, of course, but we also have incredible new therapeutics that we’ve been working on since late January, early February that have dropped the mortality rate.”
Marshall has said he takes the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine as a preventative measure against contracting the virus.
The FDA in June revoked its approval of the drug for use in COVID-19 patients. The agency now warns that hydroxychloroquine can cause dangerous abnormalities in heart rhythm for those with the disease.
During his stop, Marshall touched on funding the military and law enforcement agencies across the country, as well as bringing in job growth to Kansas and advocating for the agriculture industry.
Marshall said some of the things he and Mann plan to do if elected are write a new farm bill, work on agriculture trade agreements and support agriculture research at K-State.
“We are living in challenging times and it’s our values that are going to carry us through these challenging times,” Marshall said.
Marshall is up against state Sen. Barbara Bollier, D-Mission Hills, in the Nov. 3 election.
