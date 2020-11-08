As President Donald Trump continues to allege voter fraud, two members of Kansas’ Congressional delegation have donated to funds intended to fight the results of the 2020 election.
U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Great Bend, and Republican Tracey Mann, who won Tuesday’s election to replace Marshall in the U.S. House, pledged Friday that they would donate money for legal defense funds.
None of the Republican members of the delegation released statements after Joe Biden won Pennsylvania on Saturday morning, crossing the 270 Electoral College vote threshold to become the 46th President of the United States. They shared their election thoughts Friday on social media.
Marshall, who beat Democrat Barbara Bollier on Tuesday to replace U.S. Sen. Pat Roberts in the Senate, said that his team planned to donate $20,000 to the Republican National Committee’s legal fund.
“Every LEGAL vote should be counted. And it should not be hard,” he said. “Transparency should not be hard. Doing those two things at the same time should not be hard. And it’s necessary in earning the American people’s trust.”
Marshall said it’s important that every claim of fraud is fully investigated. “And I’m confident that the President’s team will take every action necessary to ensure our democracy is protected,” he said.
Republican Tracey Mann, who will represent Manhattan in Kansas’ 1st Congressional District, said he would make a contribution to the Donald J. Trump For President Recount Fund.
Mann didn’t indicate who much he would donate, but he provided a link to the fund’s donation page and encouraged others to contribute. “He has stood for us,” he said. “We must now stand for him and a fair election.”
U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Manhattan, took a different tone, thanking everyone who volunteered at polling places and continued to count ballots in accordance with their state’s laws.
“Our democracy is based on the ability of the American people to elect our leaders in free and fair elections,” he said. “We must make certain every vote is counted correctly, and I’m confident the principles outlined in our Constitution will guide us through this moment.”