Rep. Roger Marshall said he expects the outbreaks of coronavirus to get worse before they get better, but he urged Kansans to avoid panic.
Marshall, the Republican representative for Kansas’s 1st Congressional District, spoke with the Mercury Friday afternoon, the day before Gov. Laura Kelly announced that there was one confirmed case of the virus in Kansas so far. Health officials are monitoring about 80 other people in Kansas for the infection.
Earlier in the week, President Donald Trump signed an $8.3 bipartisan congressional deal to step up the country’s response to the virus. The virus — which originated in China in December — has since infected 102,000 people and killed about 3,500 people, the World Health Organization reported Saturday. However, the vast majority of those infections and deaths have occurred in China.
Marshall said the congressional deal includes funding to boost the country’s production of testing kits for the virus and expedite development of an antiviral drug to treat the virus, as well as development of a vaccine to prevent outbreak, although Marshall said the vaccine likely wouldn’t be available until next flu season.
The deal also includes funding for the state to track people who may have come in contact with the virus, as well as more than $1 billion for overseas responses to the virus.
“This is a time to plan and prepare,” he said. “It’s not a time to panic. As a physician, I maybe look through this through a different lens. This president is doing everything that’s feasible to protect Americans, and Congress is doing everything to implement that plan. This $8 billion should go a long, long ways.”
On Monday, Marshall said in a letter to The Wichita Eagle that the coronavirus threat underscores the need for greater border security to track unidentified individuals who come in and outside of the country. Marshall told The Mercury that while he was unaware whether any of the U.S.’s cases of the virus originated from such people, “common sense” says the risk is higher if unidentified people come into the country.
“I don’t know that that is an easy thing to prove,” Marshall said. “I think we have to be able to keep track of the people who come in and out of this country, and if we don’t know what country they’re coming from, we don’t know what the risk of exposure is. It’s more about common sense than being able to mathematically prove it.”
Cases of the virus, so far, have clustered around the coasts, where more people are coming from outside the country, Marshall said. For that reason, Kansas is at a lesser risk than those states to get the virus, he said, although Kansans should still prepare for potential outbreaks in the state, and he said he thinks it will “get worse before it gets better.”
However, Marshall said Kansans should keep the virus in perspective. He said over 15,000 Americans have died from seasonal flu just this winter, compared to 3,500 deaths worldwide from coronavirus, and other issues, such as suicides and gun violence, pose far greater threats to most Americans than coronavirus.
“We can’t let this situation engulf our country and overtake our lives,” he said. “We need to take it seriously and do everything we can to prevent it, but there are other things that are greater risk factors.”
In other congressional matters, Marshall said healthcare continues to be a top concern for him. He said he’s currently working on legislation to address surprise billing and prior authorization issues for doctors and patients. He also reiterated his support for Trump on trade.
“This president has continued to do an incredible job,” he said. “We’ve renegotiated over 55% of our agriculture export partners. Next in line will be agreements with the European Union, Great Britain, India and then African countries. Those are real important to Kansas markets.”
Marshall is also running for Sen. Pat Roberts’ seat in November, and he touted the endorsements of former Sen. Bob Dole and former Gov. Jeff Colyer. He claimed that even though he spends much of his time in Washington, he has still been able to hold more visits with constituents than his opponents.
“I think you’re going to see a huge groundswell in our campaign these next few months,” he said.
“A literal grassroots campaign growing up, taking root and beginning to flower soon. Much like this week, crops are starting to come up, and soon, we’ll be sprouting some new wheat seeds.”