Over the past month, Riley County has reported 127 new positive COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, the county’s last update.
It’s continuing a trend of slower growth of new cases since February, which saw just over 250 cases. Local health officials have noted that testing rates also have been slowing as most people being tested now either have symptoms or have knowingly been exposed to someone who’s been infected.
Even so, during the week of March 14-20, the percentage of positive cases versus total tests administered was 1.8% (32 out of 1,767 tests), the eighth week in a row that Riley County has recorded a positive percentage rate below 5%.
Hospitalizations also have remained low, with a maximum of three people being cared for at the hospital in early March. There was one person being cared for at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in the most recent report.
According to the March 24 report, there have been a total of 6,294 cases, 53 of which were active, 6,205 recoveries and 36 deaths, three of which were recorded in March.
Vaccines
The Riley County Health Department has fully vaccinated 9,074 people as well as administered first doses to 6,293 other people, as of Friday. Those figures do not include vaccinations administered by the hospital, grocery pharmacies and other entities, but health officials said the total number was about 23,000 countywide on Thursday.