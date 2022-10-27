The Maple Hill City Council is opposing a plan from USD 329 Wabaunsee to close Maple Hill Elementary School as part of a multimillion-dollar bond issue on the Nov. 8 ballot.

City council members approved a resolution at their Oct. 10 meeting that states the council is “unanimously opposed to any effort” of the USD 329 school board to close Maple Hill Elementary, as district officials look to consolidate all facilities into one central campus. The resolution states in part that the city council believes a pre-K-through-fifth-grade attendance center is “a vital attribute” in attracting new residents to town and developing the local economy.