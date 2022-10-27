This artist's rendering from USD 329 Wabaunsee shows a proposed elementary school facelift as part of a $17.9M bond issue that would consolidate the district's facilities into one K-12 campus. Maple Hill city leaders are opposed to the plan, as it would mean the closure of Maple Hill Elementary.
This resolution from the City of Maple Hill states opposition to the USD 329 bond proposal that includes closing Maple Hill Elementary School.
Courtesy photo
The Maple Hill City Council is opposing a plan from USD 329 Wabaunsee to close Maple Hill Elementary School as part of a multimillion-dollar bond issue on the Nov. 8 ballot.
City council members approved a resolution at their Oct. 10 meeting that states the council is “unanimously opposed to any effort” of the USD 329 school board to close Maple Hill Elementary, as district officials look to consolidate all facilities into one central campus. The resolution states in part that the city council believes a pre-K-through-fifth-grade attendance center is “a vital attribute” in attracting new residents to town and developing the local economy.
USD 329 Superintendent Troy Pitsch said the proposal to close the school building in Maple Hill is part of the district’s $17.9 million bond issue that’s on the Nov. 8 election ballot. He told The Mercury the main goal of the bond issue is to centralize district students in one large K-12 campus complex in Alma, where the other elementary school and the high school is.
Pitsch said district facilities are currently spread out over 225 square miles, which is straining the district budget.
“It’s not a good use of taxpayer dollars to keep a building open when it’s no longer financially viable for the district,” Pitsch said. “If there are things causing that budget to be strained, then actions have to be taken.”
Maple Hill councilman Aaron Popelka wrote the city’s resolution. He told The Mercury he and other city council members felt there was “very little notice” between the bond issue announcement and a public meeting about the proposal ahead of the election.
“It caught a lot of people off guard,” Popelka said. “The board never reached out to the city, and many residents didn’t know about (the bond issue).”
He said district officials mailed letters to residents “maybe two days” before the public meeting Sep. 29 at Maple Hill Elementary. The district letter about the bond issue, which is available on the USD 329 website, is dated Sep. 15.
Pitsch, who’s served as USD 329 superintendent since July 1, said the bond issue proposal would pull students from Maple Hill Elementary and Wabaunsee Junior High School in Paxico into one consolidated campus in Alma. The campus would house Alma Elementary, Wabaunsee Junior & Senior High School, and district auxiliary facilities. The proposal includes renovations to the high school building, as well as a new roof for the gymnasium and a new above-ground tunnel connecting those buildings.
Alma Elementary would become a Pre-K to 6th grade facility, and USD 329 would add another gym as well as more classrooms to accommodate students from Maple Hill and surrounding rural areas. A campus kitchen would be built onto the elementary school, and the district office also would be renovated and relocated across the street from the high school. Pitsch said a consolidated campus saves money by simplifying school transportation routes, but it also improves student safety and instruction by keeping all students in one main location.
Popelka said the issue of security was “a shock” to some city council members because district administrators had not previously discussed the topic with the council.
“I think that’s one thing that has people a little disturbed about this process … is how it’s been handled,” Popelka said.
Popelka said the Maple Hill Elementary gymnasium was about half-full of people during the district’s public meeting Sep. 29, and none of those people were school board members. He said the district proposed a bond issue two years ago that was shot down by voters because of the $27 million price tag. With a population just over 600, Popelka said Maple Hill is one of the only communities in USD 329 that is growing.
“We’re acting as a bedroom community for Topeka,” Popelka said. “The concern is that losing our school may slow some of that growth.”
Pitsch said the district isn’t sure about the Maple Hill Elementary building would be used if the bond is passed.
Popelka said he would rather see the existing Maple Hill school maintained and would be willing to support a bond initiative that kept the school open.
Pitsch said he acknowledges the difficulty of change.
“We’ve got to keep our eyes on the prize, which is taking care of students first,” Pitsch said, “and making sure they get the best learning experience they can.”
The next public meeting on the USD 329 bond issue is Thursday at 6 p.m. at the McFarland Senior Center in McFarland. More information on the proposal can be found on the district website, usd329.com/page/bond-issue-2022.