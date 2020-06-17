A strong manufacturing base in Pottawatomie County cushioned the blow from the two-and-a-half months of business shutdown forced by the coronavirus.
That was a primary takeaway from a recent countywide business survey conducted by the Pott County Economic Development Corporation (PCEDC).
“Pottawatomie, because of manufacturing, is in much better shape coming out of this pandemic and will be in much better shape if this thing continues,” Jack Allston, director of the PCEDC, told county commissioners Monday.
“Pott County is blessed with the amount of manufacturing we have, and I just want you to think about increasing manufacturing here,” Allston said, noting that available lots in the county’s industrial parks are almost gone.
The COVID-19 Business Impact Survey was launched May 15, and measured responses from 51 businesses through June 6. The survey was conducted by the PCEDC, in conjunction with the four Chambers of Commerce in the county, according to Allston.
According to the survey, 62.26% of county businesses reported a COVID-related decrease in revenue, while 5.66% reported a revenue increase. Just over 32% reported no change in revenue.
Businesses indicated they could, on average, survive 22.43 weeks of a business slowdown or shutdown before closing. The median response was 14 weeks.
As of June 6, businesses are maintaining 71.88% of their normal on-site operating level, according to the survey.
“That’s very, very good compared to other communities around the state,” Allston said.
In addition, 79.25% of respondents indicated no COVID-related change in employee counts.
“This is great news, especially with manufacturing,” Allston said.
As of June 6, Pott County’s unemployment rate was 7.6%, compared to 8.6% in neighboring Riley County, according to Allston.
The primary difference, he said, was Pott County’s reliance on manufacturing compared to Riley County’s heavy reliance on educational services (K-State).
The 51 respondents to the COVID-19 Business Impact Survey provide more than 1,900 full and part-time jobs in the county and represent more than 16 industries.
In other business Monday:
• Appraiser Lois Schlegel reviewed with commissioners changes in appraised and assessed values of real estate and personal property in the county.
The values, recently certified to the county clerk, are necessary to the annual budgeting process for local governments.
The appraised value of real estate in the county increased 3.55% — from $2.389 billion in 2019, to $2.476 billion in 2020, according to the figures.
The assessed (taxable) value of real estate increased 5.56% — from $669 million in 2019, to $706 million this year.
Both the appraised and assessed value of personal property (mobile homes, travel trailers, watercraft, etc.) decreased, according to Schlegel.
The appraised value of personal property dropped by about $1.5 million, while the assessed value declined by $368,000, according to the figures.
• Hal Bumgarner, director of Emergency Medical Services, reported a reduction of about 120 ambulance calls since the COVID-19 shutdown began in early March.
“That’s true statewide,” Bumgarner said, “but it’s starting to trend back up to normal.”
Administrator Chad Kinsley said the slowdown will have a dramatic impact on the annual EMS income, projecting revenue of $450,000 for 2020, compared to $750,000 for 2019.
Bumgarner also said his department has purchased a kit to decontaminate ambulances following each call. The decontamination kit is available for use by other county departments, he said.
• The commission authorized Kinsley to continue the 4 p.m. closure of the County Office Building for another month.
Prior to COVID-19, the building remained open until 4:30 p.m., but an earlier closing time was recommended to reduce overtime.
Treasurer Lisa Wright said she has had no complaints about the earlier closing time, noting her office has to work well past the closing time to serve all waiting customers.
If the 4 p.m. closing time is accepted by the public, the commission may consider making it permanent.
• Jennifer Merrow, emergency management director, reported on a tabletop exercise in early March with the Public Works Department.
The exercise entailed the scenario of a tornado causing damage in the Blue Township area and later in the city of Westmoreland.
“It worked out very well,” Merrow said. “Public Works knew exactly what to do.”