A man charged with shooting at the mother of his children in a 2021 car chase said Thursday officials have it wrong, and she is the one who shot at him.

Torrey Lindsay, 39, or Manhattan is charged with attempted first-degree murder for shooting at his then-girlfriend, Kaleigh Dooley, 37, of Manhattan, on Oct. 10, 2021. Dooley says Lindsay tried to run her off the road and shot at her through the passenger- and driver-side windows.