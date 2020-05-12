Tracey Mann said voters should choose him to represent the Kansas 1st Congressional District race because he’s the “most conservative candidate in the race.”
Mann, former lieutenant governor in Kansas from 2018 to 2019, visited The Mercury on Tuesday morning as he planned media stops in Manhattan, Junction City, Emporia and Council Grove. He is running to replace U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, who is seeking the retiring Sen. Pat Roberts’ seat in the U.S. Senate.
“I tell people all the time that I’m pro-life, pro-ag, pro-gun and pro-Trump,” he said.
The K-State alumnus, who said he wants to advocate for agriculture in Washington, recently received an endorsement from the Kansas Farm Bureau.
“It’s the most important endorsement in Big First politics,” he said. “It matters so much because of the quality of the Farm Bureau organization, its members and the importance of agriculture to the Big First.”
Mann acknowledged the difficulties currently facing the agriculture industry.
“There are a lot of negative things impacting agriculture,” he said. “Those things in my mind are low commodity prices, trade barriers, burdensome regulations from the EPA and others, challenges with access to healthcare and gaps in rural broadband.
Mann said the future “has to be trade,” and he thinks things are looking up as President Donald Trump continues to renegotiate the country’s trade agreement with China.
“We’ve got to raise the prices for our commodities and livestock by increasing demand,” he said. “We’re going to do that best through trade.”
Advocating for another project of Trump’s, Mann said he wants to build a wall along the southern border. He also said he wants to improve the immigration system to help provide additional agriculture labor.
When asked how he could reconcile building a wall that is estimated to cost billions of dollars while stating his other goal was to reduce federal spending, Mann emphasized the importance of the wall.
“Building the wall is an immigration issue,” he said. “It’s also a national security issue. The number one fundamental role of our government should be to protect its citizens.”
As with most things in life, Mann said the campaign has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic with phone and Zoom conversations instead of meetings in person. As things start to come to life, he said he’s starting to meet with media outlets in person.
Mann said he would like to see coronavirus restrictions handled county-by-county rather than by state order, although he is happy to see Kansas starting to reopen businesses. “We need to get back to work,” he said. “This one size fits none really isn’t what we need to be doing. I’m excited to see things start to lift and get our great economy going again.”
Mann said President Trump and Congress responded with significant action, but he’s concerned with the federal debt level since the relief packages could add $6 trillion to the country’s debt.
Mann, who lives in Salina with his wife and their four children, is running against Finney County commissioner Bill Clifford and state Rep. Troy Waymaster, R-Bunker Hill, in the Republican primary.
Democrats in the race include Kali Barnett, a music teacher from Garden City, Christy Davis, former executive director of the Symphony in the Flint Hills from Cottonwood Falls, and Brandon Williams, a Hutchinson Walmart manager.
Mann previously ran for the U.S. House in 2010, finishing third in the Republican primary behind eventual winner Tim Huelskamp and Jim Barnett.