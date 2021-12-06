Members of the Kansas Congressional Delegation have expressed their condolences for former U.S. Sen. Bob Dole, who died Sunday.
Dole, 98, announced in February that he had Stage 4 lung cancer.
The longtime Republican senator represented Kansas in the Senate from 1969 to 1996, serving as the Republican leader for his last 11 years in office. He also was the Republican nominee for president in 1996, losing to Bill Clinton.
Prior to serving as senator, Dole represented Kansas’ 1st congressional district in the U.S. House from 1961 to 1969.
U.S. Rep. Tracey Mann, R-Kan., who currently holds that seat, said it’s inspiring and humbling to “stand on the shoulders of such greatness from Russell.”
“America has lost a statesman, a noble war hero, and a service-minded Kansan who never forgot where he came from,” Mann said in a statement. “Senator Bob Dole died peacefully at the age of 98, having left his district, state, and country better for his many contributions over 79 years of public life.”
Mann said he spent time with Dole a few weeks ago. He said Dole remained a champion for rural Kansas during their visit.
“I left our time together inspired and commissioned as Sen. Dole made it clear that we must never forget where we come from,” Mann said. “He knew, deep down, that the heartbeat of our nation is found in places like his hometown of Russell. His legacy will echo into the future, and his patriotic spirit serves as a benchmark for anyone who believes that our brightest days are yet to come. Thank you Senator Dole for working tirelessly to make the world a better place — may you rest in peace.”
U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., called Dole an American hero, a statesman of the highest order, and one of the greatest legislators of all time.
“While he had incredible negotiating skills and was tough as nails, it was his huge heart and ability to work across the aisle that constantly led the way and delivered results for all Americans,” he said in a statement. “For him, it was always more than politics, it was about being a positive influence for our nation and the world.”
Marshall, who also took the path from a representative of Kansas’ 1st Congressional District to a U.S. senator, said he will be “forever be humbled and honored” to follow Dole’s footsteps.
“Senator Dole always imparted the best advice to me, which was to ‘always remember where you are from’ and when there is ‘any problem too big, just go listen to the people of Kansas — they will give you the answer,’” he said. “He was forever a Kansan who always put service above self and was profoundly dedicated to bettering the lives of all those in our great state.”
U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., said he and his wife, Robba, mourn his passing, but they also celebrate his life.
“On the floor of the United States Senate, I use Senator Dole’s desk, and I am regularly reminded of his tireless commitment to Kansas values while being, first and foremost, a statesman who treated others with respect and kindness,” he said in a statement. “I am honored to have known him, to have learned from him and to have considered him a good friend and mentor.”
Moran said Dole’s passion and dedication was a reminder that “a single person can make a difference and change the world.”
“Even after retiring from Congress, he rarely missed an opportunity to greet Kansans during their Honor Flights that took them to the World War II Memorial he helped make a reality in Washington, D.C.,” he said. “He personally thanked each of them for their service, making these veterans’ experience all the more memorable. He also continued to be a leader on ending global hunger and was awarded the 2008 World Food Prize. Throughout his life, he exemplified the ideals, sacrifice and tenacity of the Greatest Generation.”