The property tax rate in Manhattan ranks in the middle of the pack for similar cities across the state, according to new government data. The city government’s debt, meanwhile, is in the top quarter among comparable cities.
Out of the 27 largest cities in Kansas, Manhattan’s tax rate ranks 15th, according to a Mercury analysis of the data.
That’s for all taxing units, including the city and county governments and the school district. The rate for Manhattan is 155.282 mills; a “mill” is one dollar in tax for every $1,000 in assessed, taxable property value.
The highest rate among Kansas’ “first-class” cities, as they’re called, is in Parsons, at 205.862 mills, according to the analysis of the data, which is an annual compilation recently released by the Kansas League of Municipalities.
The lowest is in Overland Park, at 111.893. Junction City’s rate is 164.141, ranking 10th.
Other area cities: Wamego’s rate, at 126.171, ranks in the lower third among so-called “second-class cities,” which include the likes of Council Grove, Marysville and Clay Center. At 211.118, Council Grove’s is in the upper-third of those communities. Marysville and Clay Center are in the middle of the pack.St. Mary’s is near the lowest rates among the state’s smallest cities, at 88.847 mills.
The actual amount of tax paid by a property owner is determined by the property’s value — as determined every year by the county property appraiser — and the property tax rate. A lower rate generally means lower actual tax bills.
The League of Municipalities also compiles data on the amount of debt that cities carry on their books. Cities use debt to finance public improvements, such as roads, sewer plants and parks — and then pay off that debt over time by dedicating tax revenue to it.
Generally, the larger the city, the bigger its debt load. The Mercury’s analysis of the data compared debt loads on a per-capita basis, to attempt to make those figures reasonably comparable. Manhattan’s figure of $6,199 per person was sixth-highest, just below Wichita’s. The biggest debt-load, in absolute and per-capita terms, was Kansas City, Kansas; its per-capita figure was $13,175, more than twice Manhattan’s.
Junction City’s per-capita government debt was one click lower than Manhattan’s, at $5,188. Others with bigger debt loads per person included Lenexa, Coffeyville and Olathe. Most of the state’s largest cities ranked below. Lawrence’s per-capita debt stood at $4,143, about a third less than Manhattan’s, in the middle of the pack statewide. Lowest of the 27 largest cities in the state was Leavenworth, with a per-capita government debt of 1,1018.
Wamego’s city debt of $2,460 per person ranked in the lower half of the “second-class” cities.
Clay Center stood at $4,949, in the upper half. Council Grove showed no city debt.