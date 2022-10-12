Manhattan’s hotel occupancy and revenue are rising again as the travel industry rebounds from the pandemic.
The Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau gave its third-quarter report Tuesday to the Manhattan City Commission.
The groups reported hotel occupancy is beginning to rise as conferences return to Manhattan.
CVB director Karen Hibbard reported the city hosted 44 meetings from July 1 to Sept. 30 with 11,320 attendees, with total room nights equaling 5,587, generating $3.63 million in estimated economic impact. During the same time period in 2021, the city hosted 34 meetings with 8,120 attendees, with total room nights equaling 4,154, generating $3.31 million in estimated economic impact.
According to the latest available data, in August, hotel occupancy was 59.4%, with an average daily room rate of $103.43 and average revenue of $61.40 per room for $2.46 million in total revenue. In August 2021, hotel occupancy was 49.4%, with an average daily room rate of $100.17 and average revenue of $49.45 per room for $1.99 million in revenue.
Through August, the hotel occupancy was at 54%, with a $105.54 daily room rate generating $57.04 of revenue per room for total revenue equaling $17.93 million. Through August 2021, the hotel occupancy was at 51.7%, with a $95.92 daily room rate generating $49.60 of revenue per room for total revenue equaling $14.36 million.
From July 1 to Sept. 30, the city hosted 14 sporting events with 2,255 attendees, with total room nights equaling 790, generating $693,922 in economic impact. During the same time period in 2021, there were 14 sporting events with 2,670 attendees and 1,026 room nights for $1.02 million in estimated economic impact.
Survey
Rudloff Solutions of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Young Strategies of Charlotte, North Carolina, are working with the CVB to write the draft of a new strategic plan.
The companies, which help communities market themselves, sent out a survey to local groups that included community leaders like city commissioners, the chamber board, CVB staffers, steering committee and government leaders. Some tourism customers also received the survey.
They gathered responses from Aug. 1 to mid September.
The survey included two topics for how Manhattan fares as a destination: strength, which is how well Manhattan does in physical aspects like attractions, dining and shopping, and alignment, which is how well tourism efforts align with the community.
According to the survey, Manhattan is good at sporting events, dining, shopping, entertainment and accommodation. The report says Manhattan could work on outdoor recreation, events, festivals and attractions.
For alignment, responders placed Manhattan above the industry average in economic development, government support, community group and resident support emergency preparedness, sustainability and resilience.
Hibbard said the CVB is paying between $5,000 and $10,000 for the companies' services.
The CVB wants the strategic plan draft ready by end of November or early December. Hibbard said she would like to see the final draft by the end of the year.
Crime
Kurt Moldrup, interim Riley County Police Department director, said the county’s crime rates continue to remain below the state average.
During the meeting, he reported that the 2021 crime rates ranked below the state average for the 19th year. The state’s statistics were measured by rate per 1,000 people.
Moldrup said for total crime, Riley County was 18.8 and the state was 27.6; for violent crimes, the county was at 2.8 versus 4.6 for the state; and for property crime, the county was 15.9, and the state was 23.
He also said the police department has a survey open until Dec. 31 to get community feedback on police services. Residents can find the survey on the police website, rileycountypolice.org.
“We use that in our planning next year for how we do enforcement, things that we take focus on, as well as the strategic plan and budgetary issues,” Moldrup said.