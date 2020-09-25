A Manhattan Realtor will soon be helping nominate another potential Kansas Supreme Court justice.
Linda Weis, owner of Realty Executives, is one of nine people on the Supreme Court nominating commission. She previously vetted and interviewed candidates to replace former justices Lee Johnson and Lawton Nuss who both retired last year. Evelyn Wilson and Keynen “KJ” Wall, respectively, replaced the justices.
Justice Carol Beier retired on Sept. 18, creating the new vacancy.
The commission will hold a public meeting on Oct. 5 in Topeka to interview the 11 candidates for the position.
The commission consists of four lawyer members, one from each congressional district, who are elected by other lawyers. Four are nonlawyer members appointed by the governor. The ninth member and chair, also a lawyer, is chosen by qualified lawyers in a statewide election.
Weis has been part of the commission since 2014 and is serving in her second term.
Vacancies in the court are filled through a merit-based nomination process. The nominating commission will thoroughly review all the nominees and send their top three choices for final appointment by Gov. Laura Kelly, who will have 60 days to do so.
The new justice will have to seek retention by voters in the next general election after one year in office.