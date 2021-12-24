Cory Vercher with the Home Builders Institute at Fort Riley, left, and Josh Brewer, director of the Manhattan Area Habitat for Humanity, right, surprise Kirk and Nikki Crabtree, center, with a $10,000 gift from The Home Depot Foundation. The money is to furnish and refresh their Habitat home.
A Manhattan area veteran family has received an early Christmas gift.
The Home Depot Foundation on Tuesday partnered with Manhattan Area Habitat for Humanity and the Home Builders Institute (HBI) at Fort Riley to surprise Nikki and Kirk Crabtree with $10,000 to refresh their home.
The Crabtrees purchased their home from the Manhattan Area Habitat for Humanity in 2013.
Kirk was stationed at Fort Riley during part of his 20 years in the U.S. Army.
“However, a decade later, appliances, flooring and furnishings will begin to show their wear, despite the best of care, especially in a home with kids,” the foundation said in a written statement. “This $10,000 grant from The Home Depot Foundation will help the family make their home like new again.”
Josh Brewer, Manhattan Area Habitat for Humanity director, said the Crabtrees were one of the organization’s first veteran builds.
Since 2010, Kirk has supported the Manhattan entrepreneurial community, focusing on veteran entrepreneurship. He is a member of the Konza Rotary Club and the Fort Riley USO.
Nikki also supports community activities including Habitat’s work in Ogden, and works for Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice, a nonprofit hospice provider.
The Home Depot Foundation provided a $10,000 grant to each of its 10 military bases affiliated with the Home Builders Institute, which the company runs to teach home building skills to military members.