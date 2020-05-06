The Manhattan Town Center reopened Wednesday after being closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The mall is implementing new hours, operating from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
In an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus and promote health and safety measures, officials said the mall is increasing its cleaning efforts such as disinfecting door handles and other touchpoints.
The mall also is taking guidance from the Riley County Health Department.
The mall also installed more hand sanitizer stations for patrons to use.
Some of the retailers and services remain temporarily closed.
“We advise our guests to take the proper precautionary steps when visiting the property as recommended by government authorities, including wearing facial coverings, frequent hand washing and practicing social distancing measures of maintaining six-feet distance from others and avoiding groups of more than 10 people,” general manager Brad Simonsson said in a news release.