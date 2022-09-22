Karen Hibbard, Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce vice president and Visit Manhattan director, has announced she will retire in February after 26 years of service.
Hibbard, 66, made the announcement Wednesday.
The Chamber was Hibbard’s first job in 1978 after earning her college degree. After being a stay-at-home mom, she joined the chamber again in 1997 to do convention sales. In 2005, she replaced Becky Blake’s position as tourism director when Blake became the state’s tourism director.
“I have had the fortunate opportunity to play a leadership role in Manhattan’s growth and development during my employment with the chamber,” Hibbard said. “My enthusiasm for our community couldn’t be greater, and the opportunities awaiting our future visitors are indeed beyond our imagination. (My husband) Gordon and I plan to continue to make Manhattan our permanent home. Rest assured, I will forever be a champion and cheerleader for The Little Apple, the Kansas Flint Hills, and our beautiful state of Kansas.”
Hibbard said she’s thankful for the years she has been a part of the chamber and has gained an abundance of industry friends throughout the state and nation. She continued to say she is grateful to current and former chamber staff, board members, and volunteer leaders whom she has had the opportunity to call friends.
Chamber president Jason Smith will pick Hubbard’s replacement.
“I consider it an incredible honor to have had the opportunity to get to know and work with Karen over the past three and half years,” Smith said. “She is a remarkable champion for Manhattan and a thoughtful co-worker. I am pleased to call her my friend and am glad she is staying in Manhattan.”
Smith said he will work with Chamber board chairwoman Summer Ott Dierks to develop a process for selecting a new director.
“Summer has a unique perspective as someone who worked at the Convention and Visitors Bureau before attending law school and opening her own practice,” Smith said. “She is the perfect person to advise on this process, so I’ll be leaning on her expertise.”
