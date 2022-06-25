After six months at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Jean-Carlos Vasquez-Ponce — or JC, as his friends call him — finally returned home to Manhattan on Friday.
JC, 14, was critically injured in a car accident in December that left two other middle schoolers dead and two more people injured.
Lawrence De Hart, a family friend who is also the owner and founder of De Hart Plumbing, said when family and friends got the call, it was a waiting game to see if he would live or not.
“It was bad. A lot of times we were just kind of waiting to plan his funeral because it just seemed really bleak,” De Hart said.
JC sustained many injuries.
He had “depth burns” that damaged not only his skin, but also nerves, other tissues, and his muscles. He fractured four ribs, his scapula, pelvis and two vertebrae.
He had tears in his liver, kidney, large intestine and lungs.
JC also suffered from brain trauma caused by a lack of oxygen that he endured at some point during the crash, and damage to his spinal cord.
“He was in really, really bad shape for the first couple of months,” De Hart said in an interview Wednesday. “I’d say the first three months from December until February, we really had no clue if he would ever be able to see or have any level of brain function.”
De Hart said JC was put on life support for the first two weeks he was in the hospital and later into a medically induced coma and put on heavy pain killers. JC has been partaking in physical, occupational, and speech therapy since he first got to the hospital. De Hart said part of the long stay was because the number of painkillers JC was on made his body dependent on them, and they had to slowly take him off them, mixed with the other therapies, to begin moving his joints and limbs.
JC is best friends with De Hart’s son Aiden and is a big part of their lives.
“It wasn’t just normal best friendship; this kid was with us on Christmas, Santa Claus bringing him gifts, any big milestone my son had Jean-Carlos did, too,” De Hart said. “They got their first bikes together. I taught him a hard day’s work and what it means and the value of money. He has just spent countless hours and nights and days with us.”
De Hart said he isn’t sure whether he has fully digested JC’s return home. He said he is both excited and nervous because they don’t know how he will react to the change.
“He can’t just get up and walk,” De Hart said. “He’s still in a wheelchair, he can use a walker, he’s getting better, but he needs help with the shower. He needs help with the bathroom, he needs help to move around.”
De Hart said JC’s mother’s home is prepared for his return home, as is his. De Hart said he couldn’t wait to pick him up. He said he and the kids have spent countless hours cruising in his truck and listening to music by Drake and others. After leaving the hospital, JC got his hair cut by a barber in Kansas City and then was taken home, where his mother prepared some of his favorite meals.
Habitat for Humanity helped JC’s family by building a ramp at his house to make his home wheelchair accessible.
“Access to his front door is one less thing Jean-Carlos will have to worry about as he adjusts to a new way of life,” said Lizzy Brown of the Manhattan Area Habitat for Humanity.
Brown said to celebrate JC’s homecoming through Habitat for Humanity’s critical home repair program, volunteers were able to build the ramp to the family can still have access to the home.
“I just can’t wait to have him and my son in the truck, I know we’re gonna play (the rapper) Lil Yachty’s ‘Broccoli’ because that was a jam for us. That’s the first song on the playlist,” De Hart said. “I just can’t wait to have the windows down and just start cruisin’.”