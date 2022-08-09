Manhattan teen arrested in connection with robbery in late July Christian Bright cbright@themercury.com Christian Bright Author email Aug 9, 2022 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An 18-year-old man is in custody in Riley County Jail after being arrested in Wichita for a Manhattan robbery.Wichita police arrested Malachi Fielder, 18, 2750 Moehlman Road, on Friday after the Riley County Police Department said Thursday that officers were looking for him.Fielder was arrested for two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated robbery and criminal discharge of a firearm.Fielder, along with Terriundis Toliver, 15, allegedly robbed a 17-year-old boy at gunpoint for his iPhone at 1:45 p.m. July 28 in the 20 block of Waterway Place.After the robbery, the 17-year-old boy and a 45-year-old woman followed Toliver and Fielder in their car, and they said Toliver and Fielder shot at them.Fielder, who was transported to Riley County Jail on Monday, is confined on a $150,000 bond. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Robbery Fielder Riley County Police Department Police Criminal Law Crime Wichita Malachi Fielder Manhattan Christian Bright Author email Follow Christian Bright Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More from this section For Back Pain, Earlier Is Better for Physical Therapy Schumer: Spending $740B is 'what the American people want' 8/9 -- Pandemic Brought More Woes for Kids Prone to Headaches Latest News PBC seeks $32 million bond issue to save hospital CLIFT | 'Bullet Train' proves to be a fun summer action flick Manhattan man set for double murder trial this month OUR NEIGHBORS | Vietnam vet cultivates companionship at Riley County senior center Police report for Aug. 9, 2022 Manhattan teen arrested in connection with robbery in late July Buffalo injures deputy; animal's owner found gored to death Olivia Newton-John, acclaimed singer and ‘Grease’ and ‘Xanadu’ star, dies at 73 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFrankfort football coach remembers predecessor, former coachRiley County, Kansas voters reject 'Value Them Both' amendmentUSD 383 administrator reflects on special education's value amid staffing needsFamily tradition: Gramatica kicking legacy extends to next generationFormer Bob's Diner owner looks to withdraw from plea deal in child rape caseRiley County reports seven people in hospital, two in ICU for COVID-19Jerry WeisRCPD searches for 18-year-old Manhattan man in connection with robberyProposed Riley County, Manhattan, USD 383 budgets bring average property tax bill up 7%The Flash pressing forward despite Ezra Miller's scandals Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.